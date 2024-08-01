[Photo News] LG Chem's wheelchair art

LG Chem, in partnership with the social enterprise Circle of Change Lab, has donated 100 custom-designed spoke guards made from recycled plastic to 10 children using wheelchairs. These guards, which protect fingers and clothing from getting caught on wheels, feature custom designs that allow kids to express their personalities with favorite characters, drawings and patterns. LG Chem provided the materials and covered processing costs, producing 100 LETZero guards for this project. One recipient shared, "Now that my wheelchair has these cool designs, people notice the art, not my disability." (LG Chem)