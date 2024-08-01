[Photo News] 63 years of IBK

Most Popular
-
1
Internet drives K-pop stars to overwork
-
2
Military exemption, irresistible perk for young Korean male Olympians
-
3
S. Korea wins 3rd consecutive gold in men's sabre fencing team event
-
4
Driver behind deadly car crash apologizes at court hearing
-
5
Ex-Gyeonggi governor named new labor minister, but faces opposition
[Photo News] 63 years of IBKBy Korea Herald
Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 13:35
Industrial Bank of Korea celebrated its 63rd anniversary at its headquarters in central Seoul, Thursday. At the event, IBK Chairman and CEO Kim Sung-tae shared his vision to make the policy lender become a "leading global financial service provider." He stressed the importance of IBK's role in providing the right financial services for customers, supporting small business owners, leading digital innovation, maintaining sound financials and fulfilling social responsibility. (Industrial Bank of Korea)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea wins 3rd consecutive gold in men's sabre fencing team event
-
Yoon nominates ex-Gyeonggi governor as new labor minister
-
DP threatens impeachment of new broadcasting regulator head