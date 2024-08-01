Home

[Photo News] 63 years of IBK

By Korea Herald

Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 13:35

Industrial Bank of Korea celebrated its 63rd anniversary at its headquarters in central Seoul, Thursday. At the event, IBK Chairman and CEO Kim Sung-tae shared his vision to make the policy lender become a "leading global financial service provider." He stressed the importance of IBK's role in providing the right financial services for customers, supporting small business owners, leading digital innovation, maintaining sound financials and fulfilling social responsibility. (Industrial Bank of Korea)

