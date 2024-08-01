Home

'Squid Game Season 2' to be released in December, with final season coming in 2025

By Lee Yoon-seo

Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 11:30

    • Link copied

Second season of Second season of "Squid Game," starring Lee Jung-jae (Netflix)

The second season of "Squid Game," the South Korean Netflix original series that captivated the world upon its 2021 release, will return on Dec. 26, with its third and final season set for release in 2025, according to Netflix, Thursday.

"The real game will begin," said Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of "Squid Game" who also helms the remaining two seasons, via a press release.

"I am genuinely excited to bring to fruition the idea I developed by brainstorming the new 'Squid Game,' with a story that will continue into season 3," said Hwang.

"I will do my utmost to complete the remaining work to meet the audience with a fantastic presentation," Hwang added.

The new season will track Sung Ki-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae), as he returns to participate in a new death game, where contestants will vie to become the ultimate winner and secure the 45.6 billion won ($33 million) prize.

Actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-jun are set to return alongside new cast members Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young and Yang Dong-geun.

Lee Jung-jae won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmy Awards for his role in "Squid Game," becoming the first Asian to win in the category. Director Hwang also received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for "Squid Game."

