[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Don’t tell them everything __________________________ angry.

B: OK. I’ll leave out some details.

(a) so they should not get

(b) lest they should not get

(c) lest they get

(d) lest got they

해석

A: 그들이 화내지 않도록 모든 것을 다 말하면 안 돼.

B: 좋아. 몇몇 세부 사항은 생략할게.

해설

부사절 접속사 채우기

‘그들이 화내지 않도록 모든 것을 다 말하면 안 돼’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘~하지 않도록’이라는 뜻을 가진 부사절 접속사 lest를 포함한 (b), (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 부사절 접속사 lest 이하가 ‘lest+주어+(should)+동사원형’의 올바른 어순으로 온 (c) lest they get이 정답이다. (b)는 부정의 의미를 가진 접속사 lest와 not이 함께 쓰여 이중 부정이 되었으므로 오답이다.

어휘

lest ~하지 않도록, ~하면 안 되니까 leave out 생략하다

2.

A: If only they _______________ to join the band last summer.

B: Yeah. Too bad they didn’t.

(a) decide

(b) decided

(c) have decided

(d) had decided

해석

A: 그들이 지난여름에 밴드에 합류하기로 결정했다면 좋았을 텐데.

B: 그러게. 그들이 그러지 않은 것이 참 안타까워.

해설

가정법 과거완료 채우기

빈칸 앞에 If가 왔고, ‘그들이 지난여름에 밴드에 합류하기로 결정했다면 좋았을 텐데’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, 과거 상황을 반대로 가정하는 가정법 과거완료가 와야 한다. 따라서 if절에 ‘If+주어+had+p.p.’의 가정법 과거완료를 완성하는 (d) had decided가 정답이다.

어휘

decide 결정하다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. With the best group of basketball players in the school’s history, the coach has a pretty good idea ________ the team is headed this season.

(a) what

(b) that

(c) where

(d) which

해석

학교 역사상 가장 훌륭한 야구 선수 팀과 함께 코치는 팀이 이번 시즌에 나아갈 곳이 어디인지에 대해 꽤 잘 짐작을 하고 있다.

해설

선행사에 맞는 관계부사 채우기

주어(the coach), 동사(has), 목적어(a pretty good idea)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하(_______ the team ~ this season)는 수식어 거품이다. 따라서 수식어 거품 자리에 올 수 있는 관계대명사 (b)와 (d), 관계부사 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤에 완전한 절(the team is headed this season)이 왔으므로, 완전한 절을 이끌 수 있는 관계부사 (c) where가 정답이다. 참고로, 관계부사 where의 선행사로는 구체적인 장소 외에 공간적 개념을 나타내는 단어가 올 수 있음을 알아둔다.

어휘

have an idea 짐작하다, 알고 있다 head 나아가다 season 시즌, 시절

4. The suspect claimed that he did not know the woman _____________ ever met her before.

(a) neither he had

(b) nor had he

(c) nor he had

(d) or he had

해석

용의자는 그 여성을 알지도 못하며 전에 본 적도 없다고 주장했다.

해설

‘부정 부사구+조동사+주어’ 구문 채우기

문맥상 ‘그 여성을 알지도 못하며 본 적도 없다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘•••도 ~하지 않다’라는 뜻을 가지는 nor, neither가 포함된 (a), (b), (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 부정 부사는 강조되어 절의 맨 앞에 오고 조동사가 주어 앞으로 도치되어야 한다. 따라서 ‘부정 부사(neither/nor)+조동사(had)+주어(he)’의 어순을 올바르게 표현한 (b) nor had he가 정답이다.

어휘

suspect 용의자 claim 주장하다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Hey, when is the HGZ project starting?

(b) B: Didn’t anyone tell you? It’s been shelved temporarily.

(c) A: I didn’t know that. Why is it being put off?

(d) B: As far as I know, one of the investors backs out.

해석

(a) A: 이봐, HGZ 프로젝트는 언제 시작해?

(b) B: 아무도 말 안 해줬어? 그거 일시적으로 보류되었어.

(c) A: 난 몰랐는데. 왜 연기된 거야?

(d) B: 내가 알기로, 투자자들 중 한 명이 빠졌대.

해설

동사의 시제가 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 ‘투자자들 중 한 명이 빠졌대’라는 의미를 나타내기 위해 현재 시제를 쓰면 틀리다. ‘과거에 시작된 일이 현재의 결과에 영향을 미치는 경우’를 나타내기 위해서 현재 완료 시제를 사용하므로, 현재 시제 backs out은 현재완료 시제 has backed out으로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (d) B: As far as I know, one of the investors backs out이 정답이다.

어휘

shelve 보류하다, 연기하다 put off 연기하다 investor 투자자

back out (하기로 했던 일에서) 빠지다

정답

(c) / (d) / (c) / (b) / (d)

