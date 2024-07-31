Home

소아쌤

[팟캐스트] (606) 출산률 높이기 위해 윤정부가 꺼내든 정책은?

By Choi Jeong-yoon

Published : Aug. 1, 2024 - 09:34

    • Link copied

(Getty Image) (Getty Image)

진행자: 최정윤, Chelsea Proctor

Korea to tackle wedding charges, housing regulations to boost birth rate

[1] The government announced new measures to boost marriages for young people and support housing for families with children, as a follow-up measure after a "demographic national emergency" was declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol last month.

boost: 신장시키다

declare: 선언하다

[2] Facing dire warnings that South Korea's population could collapse if current trends persist, the president established a comprehensive pangovernmental response system in June to address the nation's low birth rate crisis.

persist: 계속되다

pangovernmental: 범정부적 pan- all, everything, involving all members (prefix)

[3] Amid growing complaints from newlywedq couples about excessive cancellation penalties, upselling of additional services and unclear pricing in "Sedeme" services, an abbreviated Korean term that refers to studio photography, makeup and dress rental, the Korea Fair Trade Commission has announced an ex officio investigation set for August.

ex officio: 직권에 의한

[4] This probe will scrutinize the terms and conditions of major wedding preparation agencies. The KFTC aims to improve unfair practices and establish standard terms and conditions for the industry, drawing on an industry status review and consumer damage survey.

scrutinize: 면밀히 조사하다

draw on: ~을 기반으로 하다

