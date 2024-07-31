Video artist Kim Hee-cheon asks, what is horror?

Entering the exhibition hall at Atelier Hermes, visitors will be baffled as nothing will be visible in the dark at first and all you will hear is the sound of someone speaking. Soon after, on two screens, a story will start to unfold evolving around Chanjong, the head coach of a high school wrestling team, who suffers from severe depression.

New work by video artist Kim Hee-cheon, acclaimed for his insight into the contemporary technological environment and culture, articulates uncertainty to viewers with his interpretation of the experience of horror.

Kim used grainy low-resolution video reminiscent of old footage in 40-minute live-action video “Studies,” which he directed for the first time.

“I have been a big fan of horror films, but I have found that most horror films are not horrifying enough. Then I came to think, ‘Why is that?’" Kim told reporters on Thursday at the gallery. “I came to the conclusion that it is partly because the resolution is too high and shows the details."

When asked when he has felt fear, he answered that he had tried to think of such moments many times while making the video work, but that he could not think of any time in which he has felt actual horror.

“I was frustrated that I could not think of such a moment in my life. And that became a motivation to create this new work,” he said.

The artist said he has been practicing wrestling daily since last year, and that the idea for “Studies” started out of conversations with his coach.

“Uncertainty is inherent in sports, and in our desire to control it, we tend to interpret it as a lack of our own causality and eventually lean towards superstitions and jinxes, which in turn may have a great impact on future games in sports,” he said. “’What lies ahead’ is what horror movies are ultimately about.”

For other works in the near future, Kim said he is considering collaborating with two or three people in different fields.

"This isn't the time to be alone. We are living in an era where one cannot survive being alone,” Kim said.

Kim's solo exhibition kicked off Thursday, showing works by the 20th winner of the Hermes Foundation Missulsang. Hermes established the art award in 2000 to promote Korean art and culture. Kim's exhibition runs through Oct. 6.