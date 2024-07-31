Georg Solti Accademia comes to Korea in search of next Park Hae-sang

(From left) The Georg Solti Accademia Artistic Director Jonathan Papp, Executive Director and Founder Candice Wood and soprano Park Hae-sang pose for photos after a press conference at the Seoul Arts Center, Tuesday. (Seoul Arts Center)

The Georg Solti Accademia, a prestigious institution dedicated to nurturing the next generation of operatic talent, has finally come to Korea, a decade after the initial concept was conceived.

Korean soprano Park Hae-sang, also known as Hera, participated in the Italy-based organization’s master class at The Juilliard School 10 years ago while pursuing a master's degree there after graduating from Seoul National University. Park was later invited to attend the institute's Bel Canto Course for Singers.

Artistic director Jonathan Papp said during a press conference on Wednesday that the academy initially wanted to come to Korea to discover talented singers like Park. However, the plan was delayed as its partner and supporter, Rolex, preferred to establish a presence in China first.

While it continues to work with the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing, a collaboration that began in 2016, Candice Wood, the executive director and founder of the Georg Solti Accademia, said that the academy continued to feel a strong pull to come to Korea. This is due to the high number of applications it receives from Koreans, many of whom demonstrate a high level of qualification, Wood said.

Founded in honor of the legendary conductor Sir Georg Solti, the academy offers training and development opportunities for 12 young singers each year.

“When you only have 12 places you can't accept six Koreans, so we thought it would be better to come to you and start some of our work,” she added.

What they have brought to Korea this time is an abbreviated version of the Bel Canto Course for Singers, featuring conductor Carlo Rizzi, soprano Barbara Frittoli and Italian language coach Stefano Baklasseroni.

Originally a three-week program held annually in Castiglione della Pescaia, Tuscany, the course immerses 12 young singers in Italian opera, focusing on language, style and technique from the 19th and early 20th century Italian repertoire.

For the Seoul program, a total of eight aspiring Korean vocalists have been selected.

Park, who returns to the program as a mentor and instructor, said that she wants to break the wall within Korean vocalists.

"On the global stage, Koreans are often evaluated as 'good singers but like dolls' or 'not sure if they understand the emotions, but they have good voices.’ I think it's because there's a wall that stops them from expressing themselves, just like I had 10 years ago. I want to help the program participants break through that wall," Park, who has made significant strides in the world of opera, said.

The free-of-charge program, made possible through the support of Rolex, Asiana Airlines and Seoul Arts Center, runs until Saturday.

Outstanding participants selected through the program will be given an opportunity to attend the Bel Canto Course at Georg Solti Accademia in Tuscany, Italy, in 2025, with all tuition and accommodation fees fully covered.