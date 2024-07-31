Taiwanese filmmaker Edward Yang gets spotlight at CGV Arthouse

CGV Arthouse is running a special exhibition and screenings highlighting Taiwanese filmmaker Edward Yang and his works from Aug. 7 to 20.

CGV Arthouse theaters screen independent and art films as part of South Korean multiplex chain CGV.

Celebrating the first-ever screening of his 1994 action comedy “A Confucian Confusion” in Korea, CGV Arthouse will also screen six other works by Yang -- “In Our Time” (1982), “That Day, on the Beach” (1983), “Taipei Story” (1985), “Terrorizers” (1986), “A Brighter Summer Day” (1991) and “Yi Yi” (2000).

Yang, a pioneer of the Taiwan New Wave movement in the 1980s alongside fellow auteurs Hou Hsiao-hsien and Tsai Ming-liang, is regarded as one of Taiwanese cinema's greatest filmmakers.

His style incorporates deliberate pacing, long takes, static shots, few close-ups, empty spaces and cityscapes. Through the films, which delve into the impact that changes in Taiwanese society have on the middle class, he depicts struggles between modern and traditional ideas, while also addressing how greed can corrupt, influence, or affect art.