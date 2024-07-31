Taiwanese filmmaker Edward Yang gets spotlight at CGV Arthouse

Most Popular
Taiwanese filmmaker Edward Yang gets spotlight at CGV ArthouseBy Kim Da-sol
Published : July 31, 2024 - 17:02
CGV Arthouse is running a special exhibition and screenings highlighting Taiwanese filmmaker Edward Yang and his works from Aug. 7 to 20.
CGV Arthouse theaters screen independent and art films as part of South Korean multiplex chain CGV.
Celebrating the first-ever screening of his 1994 action comedy “A Confucian Confusion” in Korea, CGV Arthouse will also screen six other works by Yang -- “In Our Time” (1982), “That Day, on the Beach” (1983), “Taipei Story” (1985), “Terrorizers” (1986), “A Brighter Summer Day” (1991) and “Yi Yi” (2000).
Yang, a pioneer of the Taiwan New Wave movement in the 1980s alongside fellow auteurs Hou Hsiao-hsien and Tsai Ming-liang, is regarded as one of Taiwanese cinema's greatest filmmakers.
His style incorporates deliberate pacing, long takes, static shots, few close-ups, empty spaces and cityscapes. Through the films, which delve into the impact that changes in Taiwanese society have on the middle class, he depicts struggles between modern and traditional ideas, while also addressing how greed can corrupt, influence, or affect art.
“A Confucian Confusion,” which will open in local theaters later this year, is Yang’s fifth film set in urban Taiwan. This satirical comedy follows the crisscrossing paths of a group of young friends and lovers over three days and two nights. The movie was nominated for a Palme d'Or at the 1994 Cannes Film Festival. In 2000, Yang won the Best Director Award at Cannes for his romance drama flick “Yi Yi.”
Ticket reservations for screenings of Edward Yang’s works are available through the CGV mobile application or official website.
Since 2017, CGV Arthouse has run several special exhibitions focusing on global auteurs and their works, such as Park Chan-wook, Bong Joon-ho, Yasujiro Ozu, Eric Rohmer, Wong Kar-wai, Christian Petzold and Hirokazu Koreeda.
