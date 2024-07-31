Hyundai Group chair reappointed honorary governor of N. Chungcheong Province

Kim Yong-hwan, governor of North Chungcheong Province, and Hyundai Group Chairperson Hyun Jeong-eun (right) pose for a photo during an appointment ceremony held at Hyundai Group’s headquarters in central Seoul, Wednesday. (Hyundai Group)

Hyundai Group Chairperson Hyun Jeong-eun has been reappointed honorary governor of North Chungcheong Province, in recognition of her and Hyundai’s contributions to regional development, the group said Wednesday.

The appointment ceremony was held Wednesday at Hyundai Group’s headquarters in central Seoul, attended by Kim Yong-hwan, governor of North Chungcheong Province, and Hyundai Group Chairperson Hyun Jeong-eun.

"North Chungcheong Province, with its geographical advantage at the heart of Korea, is an economic, educational and cultural hub poised for a new leap forward,” Hyun said at the ceremony. “As honorary governor, I will support the province's development into the nation’s premier industrial cluster."

Kim echoed her statement, saying, "Even amid a challenging global business environment, Hyundai Group’s management philosophy of creative belief and innovation serves as a model for other companies. We hope the group continues to grow alongside the local community."

The honorary governorship is an appointment given to distinguished individuals who have contributed to the region’s development. They are involved in various provincial activities, including policy suggestions and advisory roles.

This appointment marks Hyun’s second term after her first in 2022.

The relationship between Hyun and North Chungcheong Province deepened particularly in 2019 when Hyundai Elevator relocated its headquarters and manufacturing facilities to Chungju, North Chungcheong Province.

Hyundai Elevator’s Chungju facilities, spanning around 172,759 square meters, employ over 600 personnel and produce approximately 25,000 elevators annually.

Since relocating, Hyundai Elevator has been actively engaged in social activities in collaboration with local organizations in the region, such as city governments, volunteer centers and educational institutions.

In January, Hyundai Elevator employed individuals with disabilities from Chungju under an agreement with the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities. The company hired 20 Chungju residents with disabilities who later formed a company choir.

Additionally, following severe flooding in the region last year, Hyun personally donated 200 million won ($145,000) in aid to North Chungcheong Province. Hyundai Elevator also contributed 50 million won to Chungju City Hall and participated in recovery activities.