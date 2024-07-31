Hot temperatures, tropical nights to continue

Since the Korea Meteorological Administration officially declared the end of South Korea’s monsoon season on Tuesday, hot temperatures and heat wave warnings hit nationwide on Wednesday, likely to continue for some time.

Daytime temperatures Thursday are expected to range between 30 to 36 degrees Celsius nationwide, with the weather feeling as hot as 35 C the rest of the day. Morning temperatures are also expected to reach as high as 30 C nationwide, hinting at tropical nights in most parts of the country from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning.

Tropical night refers to the phenomenon in which the lowest temperature remains above 25 C between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m.

Korea has seen a number of tropical nights over the past few days. As of Wednesday, Seoul has seen tropical nights occurring for 10 days straight, while Gangneung in Gangwon Province and northern parts of Jeju Island have seen tropical nights for 12 and 25 consecutive days, respectively.

According to the weather agency, the lowest temperature recorded in Seoul Tuesday night was 27 C, while Gangneung and Jeju Island saw temperatures as low as 30.4 C and 27 C.

The weather reports came as most parts of the country saw heat wave warnings on Wednesday, with the average nationwide daytime high expected to reach 37 C.

In most parts of the country, heat wave warnings were issued at the “alert” level on Wednesday. Heat wave warnings at the “alert” level -- the third level in Korea’s four-tier system -- are activated when the highest apparent temperature is forecast to exceed 35 C for two consecutive days or more.

Seoul expected daytime temperatures on Wednesday to reach as high as 33 C, while other cities like Ulsan and Daegu were to see temperatures reach as high as 35 C and 37 C, respectively.

According to the KMA, hot and humid temperatures followed by tropical nights are expected to continue as the atmosphere over Korea is covered by the Tibetan anticyclone and North Pacific anticyclone. Because of this, the weather agency added that heat wave warnings and tropical night phenomena followed by humidity will persist throughout the country for some time.