Hyundai Motor signs mobility partnership with UN humanitarian agency

Hyundai Motor Company announced Wednesday that it signed a mobility sector partnership with the United Nations World Food Programme, the world's largest humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting hunger across the globe.

The agreement ceremony took place at the Hyundai Motor Studio in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, with Hyundai Motor Company CEO Chang Jae-hoon and WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain in attendance.

Established to combat hunger in developing nations, the WFP aims to create a world free of hunger by 2030.

Through this partnership, Hyundai Motor will assist in transitioning the UN's operational vehicles, currently reliant on fossil fuels, to eco-friendly alternatives and support the WFP in achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Hyundai Motor will provide the WFP with its all-electric Ioniq 5 vehicles for its major offices worldwide and will donate funds to establish electric vehicle infrastructure in those regions. The company especially aims to use the funds to support the WFP’s Energy Efficiency Program, designed to cut fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions.

"This partnership showcases our leadership in EV technology and our commitment to impacting humanity positively. By supplying the Ioniq 5 and supporting the necessary infrastructure, we aim to play a pivotal role in tackling the global food crisis," said Chang.

According to Hyundai Motor, McCain said the collaboration with the Korean automaker represents a crucial step towards achieving the WFP's sustainability objectives.

This partnership marks the company's second collaboration with a UN agency, building on its prior agreement with the United Nations Development Programme in 2020.