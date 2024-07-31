Buddhism meets a new audience

Buddhism is doing all it can to make itself more relatable and relevant.

An AI chatbot that reads Buddhist scriptures and gives answers to whatever questions users enter is the latest effort by the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism to reach the nonreligious.

The man behind this artificial technology creation is Kim Young-chan, a 26-year-old Buddhist, who landed a job as a public relations counselor for Korea’s largest Buddhist sect in June, four months after graduating from college.

“I’m working on making upgrades to the chatbot. People ask so many questions and answers have to be sharper,” Kim said.

A college elective Kim took on Buddhist teachings led him to rediscover the power of Buddhist scriptures. Kim noted that the consolation he found in them prompted him to launch a trial chatbot last year when he was a stressed-out jobseeker.

The chatbot was such a hit on “Disquiet,” an online community of information technology enthusiasts, that it unexpectedly made headlines in Buddhist communities. More surprising was the move by the Jogye Order to ask Kim to be a PR counselor, a rare appointment for someone so young.

The Jogye Order is serious about giving Kim the power to reshape the conversation around Buddhism, seeing him as a perfect candidate to reach out to a younger population increasingly seeking relief from the anxieties of modern living.

“Kim’s young and many can easily identify with him because he can tell his story about how Buddhism has helped and still does,” a Jogye official said, adding Kim has more than his chatbot to show off.

Kim, who will showcase his creation next week at the Busan International Buddhism Expo, said he is busy coming up with “fancier ways” to promote “seon meditation” on YouTube, referring to the Jogye style of meditation. “It isn’t easy but I like the challenge,” he said.

Joining Kim at the four-day Busan expo starting Thursday is Youn Sung-ho, or “NewJeansNim,” a Korean DJ-comedian who has been promoting “Joyful Buddhism” since last November when the Jogye Order officially gave him the Buddhist name to act on the mantra.

Youn has since made stops at local and overseas clubs, shouting Buddhist verses to the beat of electronic dance music. Some overseas stops were canceled at the last minute after objections that Youn’s performance gave a “wrong perception of Buddhist values and teachings.”

But the reception has been largely favorable. The Jogye Order saw a record number of visitors at its annual expo in Seoul in April, a four-day event where Youn performed.

Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism President Ven. Jinwoo is determined to continue spearheading efforts for a broader and deeper outreach. He made that clear at a meeting with Youn shortly after the successful expo run.

“I am thankful for the work you have done in spreading a much younger Buddhism to the young generation,” Jinwoo said at an April meeting with Youn, presenting him with prayer beads and a headset he had personally picked out.