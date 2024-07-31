Korean Intellectual Property Office chief vows bold steps to safeguard export innovations

The Korean Intellectual Property Office is accelerating global efforts to enhance intellectual property rights for Korean export companies.

At the recent World Intellectual Property Organization General Assembly, KIPO engaged in bilateral meetings with representatives from 10 countries. KIPO Commissioner Kim Wan-ki shared the key outcomes in an interview with The Korea Herald.

"We signed two IP cooperation MOUs (memorandums of understanding) with the heads of patent offices from 10 countries and agreed to pursue tailored cooperation projects for each nation," said Kim.

One notable agreement was a comprehensive cooperation memorandum of understanding with Brazil, focusing on the exchange of intellectual property data. Kim expressed optimism that this agreement will improve the process for searching for prior patents and trademarks in Brazil, benefiting Korean companies.

"We will actively pursue international cooperation to provide high-quality, efficient examination services and foster a business-friendly environment for Korean companies."

Before the assembly, Kim met with WIPO Director General Daren Tang to discuss key IP cooperation issues.

"Tang acknowledged Korea’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals through WIPO’s development agenda and the adoption of new IP treaties," he said.

Kim also noted that Tang stressed the need for increased Korean participation in WIPO to share Korea's experiences in economic growth and IP policies on a global scale.

Another key topic was a new personnel exchange program between WIPO and KIPO. This initiative, which involves dispatching WIPO staff to Korea, aims to enhance convenience for local applicants and is a first for WIPO.

"As this is WIPO’s first attempt at such a program with a member country, its outcomes are crucial. We will make every effort to ensure that Korean international applicants benefit fully through extensive promotion and support."

Kim also shared plans to expand collaboration with WIPO. "We plan to align with WIPO’s efforts to achieve the UN SDGs and establish international IP norms. Furthermore, we will engage in the upcoming diplomatic conference on the Design Law Treaty in November to ensure the treaty reflects national interests."

To protect Korean IP rights abroad, Kim outlined measures against counterfeit goods.

"We announced enhanced measures last year and are implementing support measures to strengthen responses to overseas counterfeit damages faced by domestic companies.”

These measures include expanding the monitoring and blocking of counterfeit products on major global online platforms and supporting enforcement actions such as raids and lawsuits.

KIPO also runs a public-private joint response council to combat counterfeiting in vulnerable industries, sharing expertise and strengthening cooperation.

"We will continue to support Korean companies in combating counterfeiting and enhance on-site assistance through regional IP centers to safeguard their IP rights abroad," Kim added.