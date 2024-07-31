Global IP alliances propel Korea’s patent office to new heights

Korea's key achievements made in bilateral meetings during the 65th World Intellectual Property Organization General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, July 9-11 (Korean Intellectual Property Office) Korea's key achievements made in bilateral meetings during the 65th World Intellectual Property Organization General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, July 9-11 (Korean Intellectual Property Office)

The Korean Intellectual Property Office is stepping up its international efforts to protect intellectual property rights for export enterprises. From July 9 to 11, KIPO took part in the 65th World Intellectual Property Organization General Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. There, KIPO held bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the event with ten different intellectual property bodies, including offices from Brazil, Denmark, Germany, India, Australia, the UK, France, Canada, Argentina, and the European Union Intellectual Property Office. These talks resulted in formal agreements and plans for future memorandums of understanding, setting the stage for deeper international IP alliances.

KIPO Commissioner Kim Wan-ki (left) and Julio Cesar Moreira, president of the National Institute of Industrial Property of Brazil, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum on intellectual property cooperation between the two countries in Geneva on July 9. (Korean Intellectual Property Office) KIPO Commissioner Kim Wan-ki (left) and Julio Cesar Moreira, president of the National Institute of Industrial Property of Brazil, pose for a photo after signing a memorandum on intellectual property cooperation between the two countries in Geneva on July 9. (Korean Intellectual Property Office)

The bilateral meetings commenced on July 8 and concluded on the 10th. During the talks, KIPO notably formalized memorandums with Brazil and Denmark. On July 9, Brazil and KIPO agreed on comprehensive IP cooperation, covering commercialization, administrative automation, and data exchange. The following day, Denmark and Korean officers signed an agreement to broaden cooperation in emerging fields such as AI, IP systems, examination and protection. Additionally, both offices committed to sharing policies related to carbon-neutral technologies. India, Germany and Argentina agreed to formalize memorandums in the near future. On July 9, KIPO and the patent office of India, where Korean companies file the most patents after the US, China, the EU and Japan, agreed to sign a memorandum soon. Similar outcomes were sought with Germany and Argentina. The IP body from Germany agreed to cooperate in examining advanced technologies, including automobiles, computer technology and semiconductors. The patent examination request process will be streamlined through examiner exchanges and a collaborative search program when an applicant files a request with two countries. KIPO said that talks with representatives from Argentina led to open-ended discussions, which mainly focused on the IP-related education agenda. Discussions with other patent offices also yielded significant outcomes. On July 9, KIPO and the EU patent body EUIPO agreed on the EU-ROK IP Action Plan, which focuses on IP law, SME support, valuation and enforcement. For the joint action, both entities reached an agreement to dispatch Korean IP professionals to the EUIPO within this year. Additional talks covered trademarks and designs. On July 9, KIPO met with representatives from the UK and Australia. Discussions with the UK focused on SME support policies in the IP field, while talks with Australia centered on improving patent examination efficiency using AI. The next day’s bilateral meeting with Canada reached an agreement to cooperate in strengthening AI-related patent applications. The same day’s discussion with France led to tailored policies on SME support, including IP valuation. Following these bilateral meetings, KIPO Commissioner Kim Wan-ki stated, "Through these bilateral meetings with 10 offices, we have achieved cooperation in responding to the development of new technologies such as AI, creating a favorable business environment for Korean firms, and improving the quality of examination services. As the fourth-largest patent filer in the world, Korea will continue to actively promote international cooperation to support Korean companies expanding overseas."

KIPO Commissioner Kim Wan-ki (center left) and other governmental officials pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of the agency's revamped IP center in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 12. (Korean Intellectual Property Office) KIPO Commissioner Kim Wan-ki (center left) and other governmental officials pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of the agency's revamped IP center in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 12. (Korean Intellectual Property Office)