[Photo News] Hyundai Group chair named honorary governor

By Korea Herald

Published : July 31, 2024 - 15:05

    • Link copied

Hyundai Group Chairperson Hyun Jeong-eun (right) has been reappointed as honorary governor of North Chungcheong Province, recognizing her contributions to the region's development. This marks Hyun’s second term in the position, following her first in 2022. This recognition highlights Hyundai Group’s engagements in the region, including the relocation of Hyundai Elevator’s headquarters to the area and corporate social responsibility activities in collaboration with the local government. (Hyundai Group)

