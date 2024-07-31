Rapper apparently fakes own death on Instagram

A South Korean rapper confirmed that he is alive and well, bringing to a close commotion over a rumor he had died, believed to have been orchestrated by either him or his girlfriend.

Rapper Ch1tkey, whose real name is Jeong Jun-hyeok, uploaded a video on his Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon with the caption, "Nice to meet you," in Korean. It showed him posing on a rooftop, in a bathroom holding a knife and an electric saw, dancing in an elevator, walking up stairs and sitting on what appears to be the edge of a roof.

The post was in response to a rumor he had died, which circulated on the internet Monday and Tuesday morning. It had been alleged that 21-year-old Jeong had fallen off the roof of a building in a stunt gone wrong. The stunt had allegedly involved him pretending to fall off the roof to celebrate his Instagram followers surpassing the 1,400 mark.

A woman believed to be the rapper's girlfriend posted on her Instagram account messages that hinted at Jeong's death as well, saying she will "remember him for the rest of her life," and that she believes he "has gone to a better place." Other acquaintances also posted condolence messages on social media.

Following Jeong's post Tuesday, the woman then posted on her account images with messages saying, "I'm sorry. Today's a day of resurrection."

Many presumed he was alive, following media reports that he had been seen earlier Tuesday at the building in Sangbong-dong, Seoul that he allegedly had fallen off the roof of. Police officials also confirmed that there had been no reports of any accidents involving Jeong.

The incident sparked a backlash against Jeong, as witnessed by the hundreds of negative comments to his Tuesday post.

Jeong, who debuted in 2021, has had a reputation for being a troublemaker in the local hip-hop scene. Last year, he was involved in a fist fight with another rapper, Lo Volf, that was broadcast online.

The fight ended with Lo Volf pulling Jeong’s hair, him complaining and the two agreeing to a rematch that never happened.