Samsung SDI, LG Energy Soluton get closer to 46-series battery mass-production

Samsung SDI displays its lineup of cylindrical batteries at the InterBattery Europe 2023 conference in Germany last year, showcasing models from left: the 18650, 21700 and next-generation 46-series. (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution are nearing mass production of the next-generation 46-series cylindrical battery, which is anticipated to be the next generation in battery technology.

Samsung SDI is accelerating its timeline, aiming to start mass production of the 46-series cylindrical batteries in early 2025, over a year ahead of the initial schedule. The company has already set up a production line at its plant in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, and is rolling out prototypes for major clients, including General Motors.

“The development and preparation for mass production of our 46-series battery are on track. We've already secured initial projects for micromobility applications, such as electric bikes, and we’re set to start mass production early next year,” said Cho Han-je, vice president of strategic marketing at Samsung SDI, on a conference call following the second quarter earnings report Tuesday.

“We are also in active discussions with major OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and expect tangible outcomes soon, banking on our advanced technologies in energy density and fast charging,” he added.

While Samsung SDI has not named specific customers for the 46-series batteries, it is likely to serve existing partners like BMW, Audi and Rivian.

The 46-series cylindrical battery boasts significant improvements over the existing 21700 model, with four times the energy density by volume and six times the output. Unlike the 4680 battery, which is limited to a height of 80 millimeters, Samsung SDI’s 46-series battery retains the same 46 mm diameter but can be customized to meet specific customer requirements.

This versatility, coupled with lower production costs, has made it an attractive option for automakers. The market for these batteries is expected to expand significantly from late this year into early next year as Korean manufacturers ramp up production.

LG Energy Solution is poised to take the lead by becoming the first Korean company to mass-produce the first batch of 46-series cylindrical batteries, specifically the 4680 model. Production at its facility in Ochang, North Chungcheong Province, is set to begin as early as next month. The company confirmed during its second-quarter earnings call on July 25 that mass production would commence as planned in the latter half of the year, with initial supplies reportedly going to Tesla.

LG Energy Solution also indicated the company is in discussions with multiple potential customers and plans to supply batteries from its expanding Arizona plant.

Meanwhile, SK On, while a bit late to the cylindrical battery game, is diversifying its product lineup to include these batteries alongside its established pouch batteries. The exact timing for mass production has not been set, but SK On says it plans to move forward based on customer demand.