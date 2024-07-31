S. Korea claims 1st table tennis medal in 12 years, adds bronze in judo

Shin Yu-bin (left) and Lim Jong-hoon of South Korea celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the mixed doubles table tennis event at the Paris Olympics at South Paris Arena 4 in Paris on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

PARIS -- South Korea extended its medal-winning streak to four days at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, picking up a bronze medal each in table tennis and judo.

The first medal of the day was a drought buster, as Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin captured the bronze medal in the mixed doubles table tennis event for South Korea's first ping pong medal in 12 years.

They defeated Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem of Hong Kong 4-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-7, 14-12) in the third-place contest.

The South Koreans took the first three games with relative ease, but Chun and Doo pushed back and held a 10-8 lead in the fourth game, a point away from extending the match.

But South Korea won the next two points for the deuce, and closed out the Hong Kong team at 14-12 on a long return by Wong.

The North Korean team of Ri Jong-sik and Kim Kum-yong won silver in the mixed doubles for their country's first medal in Paris.