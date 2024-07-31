Lee Joon-hwan wins bronze in men's judo

Most Popular
-
1
Cash-strapped Tmon, WeMakePrice file for court receivership
-
2
[KH Explains] Korea-Japan breakthrough? Watershed weekend faces challenges
-
3
Korea to tackle wedding charges, housing regulations to boost birth rate
-
4
S. Korea wins 3rd straight gold in men's archery team event
-
5
S. Korean women archers dominate Olympics for 36 years
-
6
[Business Diplomacy] As Trump targets EVs, Hyundai-Kia shifts gears to hybrids
-
7
Heat wave, tropical nights to persist this week
-
8
'My Name Is Gabriel' losing viewership battle with 'Jinny's Kitchen'
-
9
Tall tales and theories on S. Korea's dominance in archery
-
10
Internet drives K-pop stars to overwork
Lee Joon-hwan wins bronze in men's judoBy Yonhap
Published : July 31, 2024 - 06:26
PARIS -- Lee Joon-hwan claimed a bronze medal in the men's -81-kilogram judo at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday for South Korea's second medal in the sport here.
Lee, world No. 3, defeated the top-ranked Matthias Casse of Belgium in one of the two bronze medal contests at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris.
Lee scored the decisive "waza-ari," or a half point, 48 seconds into the sudden-death extra period.
Lee ran into his old nemesis from Georgia, world No. 2 Tato Grigalashvili, in the semifinals, and lost by a decisive ippon in the extra session after being the aggressor most of the match.
Lee, 22, shook off the disappointing loss and took down Casse with a bronze medal at stake. Less than a minute into the extra period, Lee finished off the Belgian with "ko-uchi-gari," or small inner reap.
South Korea now has two silver medals in judo so far in Paris, with Huh Mimi having finished second in the women's -57kg on Monday.
Also in judo on Tuesday, Kim Ji-su lost to Lubjana Piovesana of Austria in the repechage match in the women's -63kg after falling to Katarina Kristo of Croatia in the quarterfinals.
Kim, world No. 16, upset the top-ranked Joanne van Lieshout of the Netherlands in the round of 16, but lost her next two matches to miss out on a chance to compete for a medal. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Lee Joon-hwan wins bronze in men's judo
-
Assembly passes broadcasting bills over ruling party objection
-
Driver behind deadly car crash apologizes at court hearing