[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈직업, 일 자격〉

1. litigation [lìtəɡéiʃən] 법적 소송

개별적인 소송을 lawsuit이라 하고, 소송을 하는 것이나 소송이 진행되고 있는 과정은 litigation이 라고 한다.

The two companies had been mired in litigation for nearly a decade and finally decided to settle their dispute in arbitration.

두 기업은 거의 10년간 법적 소송을 통해 분쟁 중이었으며 결국 중재를 통해 분쟁을 해결하기로 결정했다.

● 두 제약사는 복제약과 관련한 특허권 소송을 해결했다.

The two pharmaceutical companies settled patent litigation over generic drugs.

2. mandatory [mǽndətɔ́ːri] 의무적인

‘명령’, ‘권한’을 뜻하는 mandate와 어원이 같은 단어로, 법이나 규정 때문에 반드시 이행해야 하는 의무를 표현할 때 쓴다.

In the interest of public safety, we should all support mandatory drug testing for airline pilots.

국민의 안전을 위해서, 우리 모두는 여객기 조종사들이 약물 복용 여부에 대해 의무 테스트를 받을 것을 지지해야 한다.

● 한국 남성은 의무적으로 21개월 간 군복무를 해야 한다.

South Korea has a mandatory military service of 21 months for all males.

3. misdemeanor [mìsdimíːnər] 경범죄

mis(wrong)+demeanor(태도나 행실을 뜻하는 단어)이며, 중죄에 해당하는 felony와 달리 ‘경미한 범죄’를 뜻한다.

The attorney fought hard to have his client's case tried as a misdemeanor rather than a felony, as a misdemeanor results in much less jail time.

경범죄의 형량이 더 적으므로, 그 변호사는 의뢰인의 사건을 중죄가 아닌 경범죄로 재판받기 위해 노력했다.

● 학교에서 친구들에게 권총을 자랑한 학생이 경범죄 처벌을 받게 되었다.

A student faces misdemeanor charges for showing off a handgun to his friends at school.

4. non-binding [nɑ́n báindiŋ] 구속력이 없는

bind는 ‘묶는다’는 뜻인데 ‘구속력이 있다’는 의미도 지닌다. 법적 구속력이 없을 때 non-binding이라고 한다.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) was non-binding but would nonetheless be used to guide their conduct in the contemplated transaction.

그 양해각서는 법적 구속력은 없었으나 양측이 심사 중인 거래를 위한 행동 지침으로 쓰일 예정이었다.

● 일부 평론가들은 핵안보 정상회의의 결의사항이 법적 구속력이 없으므로 실질적 비핵화에 도움이 되지 않는다고 말한다.

Some critics of the nuclear summit observe that the commitments are non-binding and do not contribute to actual non-nuclearization.

5. ordinance [ɔ́ːrdənəns] 법령, 조례

‘신의 섭리로 미리 정해지다’라는 뜻인 preordained의 -ordain과 어원이 같은 단어다. ‘예정하다’, ‘결정하다’라는 어원에서 유래하여, ‘법령’을 뜻한다.

By way of a unanimous vote, the city council passed an ordinance allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana in cases of terminally ill patients.

시 의회는 말기 환자에게 의사가 치료용 마리화나를 처방하는 것을 허락하는 법령을 만장일치로 통과시켰다.

● 새로운 시 조례는 흡연 규정을 강화해서 거리에서의 흡연을 금지한다.

A new city ordinance toughens the city’s smoking regulations by prohibiting smoking on the street.

6. overrule [òuvərrúːl] 기각하다, 무효로 하다

over+rule이므로, 먼저 내린 결정(rule)을 넘어서거나(over) 무력화한다는 의미다.

The Supreme Court overruled the lower court's decision and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court for reconsideration.

대법원은 원심을 파기하고 사건을 다시 서울지방법원으로 돌려보냈다.

● 변호사가 “재판장님, 이의 있습니다”라고 하자 재판장은 “이의를 기각합니다”라고 말했다.

The lawyer said, “Objection, your honor,” and the judge said, “Objection overruled.”

7. perjury [pə́ːrdʒəri] 위증

진실을 말할 것을 선서한 상태에서(under oath) 거짓말을 하는 ‘위증’을 일컫는다.

He was charged with perjury but was never sentenced guilty.

그는 위증죄로 고발되었지만 유죄판결을 받지는 않았다.

● 재판중에 진실을 말하지 않으면 후에 위증죄로 고발될 수 있다.

If you don't tell the truth during the trial, you may later be charged with perjury.

8. protocol [próutəkɔ́ːl] 의전, 규약, 조약, 지침

외교상 의전, 의정서, 조약, 통신 규약 등 다양하게 번역되는 단어지만, 기본 뜻은 ‘따라야 할 기본적인 지침이나 원칙’이다.

The director was reprimanded for not properly following his company's protocol for business trip approval.

그 이사는 기업의 출장 허가 규정을 제대로 준수하지 않아서 비난을 받았다.

● 옷에 붙은 불을 끄기 위해 적합한 행동지침은 ‘멈추고 엎드려서 구른다’이다.

Proper protocol for putting out a fire on one’s clothes is, “stop, drop and roll.”