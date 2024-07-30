[Graphic News] National Museum draws record number of foreign visitors January to June

The number of foreign visitors to the National Museum of Korea hit a record high of 94,951 in the first half of this year, museum officials said.

The figure represents a 34.5 percent increase from 70,585 a year ago and a 55.6 percent rise from prepandemic levels in 2019, they said.

They expect the annual number of foreign visitors to reach 200,000 this year if the current trend continues.

The museum attributes the rise to its efforts to diversify exhibition content, aligning with growing global interest in Korean culture and an increase in foreign visitors to the country. (Yonhap)