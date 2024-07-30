he next ‘Frozen’? Expectations for ‘Heartsping: Teenieping of Love’ soar with high reservation rate

The ticket reservation rate for “Heartsping: Teenieping of Love,” the film prequel to South Korean hit animation series “Catch! Teenieping,” has recorded 95 percent well before its opening at theaters on Aug. 7, according to ShowBox, the film’s distributor.

The record is raising anticipation on whether the Korean animated film will become the next “Frozen,” a 2019 hit Disney animated film that saw the presales of tickets top 1.1 million -- the first animated film to reach such a milestone at the box office according to Korean Film Council data.

Most of the tickets sold preopening are for stage greetings which take place at cinemas in Seoul, Gyeonggi, Busan and Daegu before the movie screening, where actors in Teenieping costumes make appearances.

“We have even received requests for additional stage greetings, at which audiences get to meet with the Teenieping characters before the screening starts,” said an official from ShowBox.

On Tuesday, ShowBox released a statement asking people to avoid buying tickets secondhand on social network platforms or through online communities.