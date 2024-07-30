S. Korea to provide $1m in humanitarian aid for Ethiopia's landslide disaster

Most Popular
S. Korea to provide $1m in humanitarian aid for Ethiopia's landslide disasterBy Yonhap
Published : July 30, 2024 - 19:23
South Korea has decided to provide $1 million in humanitarian aid to support relief efforts following a devastating landslide in southern Ethiopia, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
"Our government hopes this aid will assist in the recovery of the affected areas and help the local residents return to their daily lives as quickly as possible," the ministry said in a release.
According to recent reports, the death toll from the landslide in the mountainous village of Gopa in southern Ethiopia has risen to 257.
