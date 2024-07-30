S. Korea to provide $1m in humanitarian aid for Ethiopia's landslide disaster

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong speaks during a regular press briefing at the foreign ministry building in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea has decided to provide $1 million in humanitarian aid to support relief efforts following a devastating landslide in southern Ethiopia, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

"Our government hopes this aid will assist in the recovery of the affected areas and help the local residents return to their daily lives as quickly as possible," the ministry said in a release.

According to recent reports, the death toll from the landslide in the mountainous village of Gopa in southern Ethiopia has risen to 257.