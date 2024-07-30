Man who tortured duck to death 'didn't know it was a crime'

A man in his 50s is being investigated for allegedly torturing and killing a wild duck in Seoul, local police said Tuesday.

Officials of Seoul Dobong Police Station are questioning the suspect, identified only as a Vietnamese national, for his actions on 11:20 a.m. last Friday at a stream in Dobong-gu, northeastern Seoul.

He is believed to have thrown stones at a eastern spot-billed duck living in the stream to knock it out, after which he tortured and killed the animal.

His reasons for killing the duck are unknown. His actions were recorded by security cameras.

The suspect reportedly told officers that he "did not know hurting animals was a crime in South Korea."

Killing a wild animal without a justifiable cause is punishable by up to three years in prison or up to 30 million won ($21,600) fine, as stipulated by the Wildlife Protection and Management Act.