Nodeul Island turns into vacation destination with arts and culture events

The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture is offering a series of art and cultural events, including performances, exhibitions and film screenings, throughout the month of August on Nodeul Island for those seeking a vacation destination within Seoul.

The foundation, a pivotal organization under the Seoul city government, tasked with implementing cultural policies, announced that Nodeul Island -- an entertainment hub located in the middle of the Han River featuring a concert hall, bookstore, lounge, restaurants and more -- will be transformed into a central urban oasis for summer vacation.

The first week of August kicks off with a collaboration between Amorepacific Empathy Foundation and the Seoul Foundation, presenting interactive exhibitions and concerts. Starting Aug. 1 and lasting for two months, the “Look at ME: Youth Mind Exhibition Random Diversity 2024: The Letter” will be held at the Nodeul Gallery, featuring the creator group Discrete Label. This exhibition, themed around letters, raises questions about individuals and relationships disappearing in a tech-centric world, facilitates anonymous letter exchanges using AI, and allows visitors to translate their emotions into colors, fostering a deeper understanding of empathy.

In conjunction with the exhibition, on Aug. 9, a concert themed around mental health will feature performances by Stella Jang, Yoon March (MRCH), and others.

Nodeul Island will also host the “K-Culture Special Week,” offering a rich experience of globally-loved K-pop and Korean culture through viewing, listening and sing alongs.

Starting from Tuesday, an exhibition showcasing 20 years of Korean pop music history, recorded by EBS’s flagship music program “EBS Space” will be held until Aug. 11. On Aug. 10, a relay concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of “EBS Space” will feature Broccoli You Too, Seoul Electronic Music Group, and Jannabi on the Nodeul Island lawn. The following day, Aug. 11, “K-pop Sing-Along Day” will invite attendees to sing along to Korean pop hits from the 80s to the present, with performers like Tiger Disco, Park Moon-chi, Lee Boram and NewJeansNim.

Utilizing the large outdoor stage on Nodeul Island, a massive LED screen (20 meters wide and 5 meters tall) will be set up, allowing families, couples and friends to sit on mats and enjoy movies.

In August, a variety of programs featuring music films and animations will be presented each week. From Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, films like “Ray,” “Elvis,” “Rocketman” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” will be screened, allowing audiences to experience the music of legendary singers Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Elton John, and Freddie Mercury. Following that, on Aug. 20 and 21, “Shine” and “Whiplash” will be screened, focusing on films about genius musicians. The final week, from Aug. 27 to 31, will feature animation films such as “Moana,” “Finding Nemo,” “Corpse Bride,” “Coco” and the live-action adaptation of "Aladdin." On the last day, Aug. 31, a kids' orchestra selected as part of Lotte Department Store's ESG campaign will perform famous movie soundtracks and classical pieces, for a grand-finale conclusion to the "arts and culture vacation."

Additionally, on Aug. 17, the special concert “Cinema Music Live with NAU&Friends” will be held at the Nodeul Island lawn, featuring pianist Lee Nau, members of rock band Purple Rain, Mellow Kitchen, and musical actors Lee Ha-kyung and Park Si-in.

Reservations for the "Culture and Arts Vacation" on Nodeul Island can be made on the Nodeul Island website (nodeul.org), and on-site participation is also possible on the day of the event. All programs are free of charge.