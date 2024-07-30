Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Cash-strapped Tmon, WeMakePrice file for court receivership

    Cash-strapped Tmon, WeMakePrice file for court receivership
  2. 2

    Korea wins 10th consecutive gold in women's archery team event

    Korea wins 10th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
  3. 3

    [KH Explains] Korea-Japan breakthrough? Watershed weekend faces challenges

    [KH Explains] Korea-Japan breakthrough? Watershed weekend faces challenges
  4. 4

    Korea to tackle wedding charges, housing regulations to boost birth rate

    Korea to tackle wedding charges, housing regulations to boost birth rate
  5. 5

    Seoul's support for UNESCO listing of Sado mines sparks backlash

    Seoul's support for UNESCO listing of Sado mines sparks backlash
  1. 6

    S. Korean women archers dominate Olympics for 36 years

    S. Korean women archers dominate Olympics for 36 years
  2. 7

    S. Korea wins 3rd straight gold in men's archery team event

    S. Korea wins 3rd straight gold in men's archery team event
  3. 8

    Hybe's efforts to win fans’ hearts appear unproductive

    Hybe's efforts to win fans’ hearts appear unproductive
  4. 9

    Heat wave, tropical nights to persist this week

    Heat wave, tropical nights to persist this week
  5. 10

    Hyundai Motor’s decadeslong support for Korean archery shines in gold at Olympics

    Hyundai Motor’s decadeslong support for Korean archery shines in gold at Olympics
피터빈트

'You're Still Here': Exhibition honors UN forces in Korean War

By Moon Ki-hoon

Published : July 30, 2024 - 16:06

    • Link copied

The title of the exhibition, The title of the exhibition, "You're Still Here," is displayed on the walls of the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Moon Ki-hoon/The Korea Herald)

Seventy-four years ago, troops from 22 nations, led by US Gen. Douglas MacArthur under the United Nations flag, were dispatched to defend South Korea against North Korean aggression. The bloody conflict left millions dead, with over 100,000 UN casualties.

July 27, commemorated annually as National Korean War Armistice Day, marks the signing of the 1953 agreement that ended the three-year conflict. This day of national recognition honors all those who served, fought and died during the Korean War.

The National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, is hosting a special exhibition to commemorate UN troops' sacrifice on the 74th anniversary of the armistice. The exhibition, "You're Still Here," offers an enduring tribute to those who served in a country far from home.

An art piece commemorating a soldier is displayed at the exhibition (Moon Ki-hoon/The Korea Herald) An art piece commemorating a soldier is displayed at the exhibition (Moon Ki-hoon/The Korea Herald)

Nearly 100 artifacts showcase the war's key moments and the personal experiences of those involved. Highlights include the original UN resolution urging North Korea's withdrawal, wartime postage stamps and Korean-language textbooks for UN interpreters. A letter of condolence signed by Gen. MacArthur adds a solemn touch to the paraphernalia.

Tactical gear and military equipment used by UN troops are showcased at the exhibition (Moon Ki-hoon/The Korea Herald) Tactical gear and military equipment used by UN troops are showcased at the exhibition (Moon Ki-hoon/The Korea Herald)

Meanwhile, personal items bring to life the human cost of the conflict: uniforms, a camera inscribed "return from hell," colorful scarves depicting the Korean Peninsula sent as souvenirs to families back home and poignant correspondence with family members. Letters between Australian Lt. Col. Charles Green and his wife chronicle a journey from hope to tragedy, the correspondence ending abruptly with Green's death at 30 years old.

Medical gear used by military medical units during the war is on display (Moon Ki-hoon/The Korea Herald) Medical gear used by military medical units during the war is on display (Moon Ki-hoon/The Korea Herald)

The exhibition also honors medical units from six countries that provided crucial support during and after the war, featuring medical aid items and reports.

"You're Still Here" began Saturday and runs to Oct. 27. Admission is free.

More from Headlines