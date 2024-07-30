'You're Still Here': Exhibition honors UN forces in Korean War

Most Popular
'You're Still Here': Exhibition honors UN forces in Korean WarBy Moon Ki-hoon
Published : July 30, 2024 - 16:06
Seventy-four years ago, troops from 22 nations, led by US Gen. Douglas MacArthur under the United Nations flag, were dispatched to defend South Korea against North Korean aggression. The bloody conflict left millions dead, with over 100,000 UN casualties.
July 27, commemorated annually as National Korean War Armistice Day, marks the signing of the 1953 agreement that ended the three-year conflict. This day of national recognition honors all those who served, fought and died during the Korean War.
The National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, is hosting a special exhibition to commemorate UN troops' sacrifice on the 74th anniversary of the armistice. The exhibition, "You're Still Here," offers an enduring tribute to those who served in a country far from home.
Nearly 100 artifacts showcase the war's key moments and the personal experiences of those involved. Highlights include the original UN resolution urging North Korea's withdrawal, wartime postage stamps and Korean-language textbooks for UN interpreters. A letter of condolence signed by Gen. MacArthur adds a solemn touch to the paraphernalia.
Meanwhile, personal items bring to life the human cost of the conflict: uniforms, a camera inscribed "return from hell," colorful scarves depicting the Korean Peninsula sent as souvenirs to families back home and poignant correspondence with family members. Letters between Australian Lt. Col. Charles Green and his wife chronicle a journey from hope to tragedy, the correspondence ending abruptly with Green's death at 30 years old.
The exhibition also honors medical units from six countries that provided crucial support during and after the war, featuring medical aid items and reports.
"You're Still Here" began Saturday and runs to Oct. 27. Admission is free.
