'You're Still Here': Exhibition honors UN forces in Korean War

The title of the exhibition, "You're Still Here," is displayed on the walls of the National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, Tuesday. (Moon Ki-hoon/The Korea Herald)

Seventy-four years ago, troops from 22 nations, led by US Gen. Douglas MacArthur under the United Nations flag, were dispatched to defend South Korea against North Korean aggression. The bloody conflict left millions dead, with over 100,000 UN casualties.

July 27, commemorated annually as National Korean War Armistice Day, marks the signing of the 1953 agreement that ended the three-year conflict. This day of national recognition honors all those who served, fought and died during the Korean War.

The National Museum of Korean Contemporary History in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, is hosting a special exhibition to commemorate UN troops' sacrifice on the 74th anniversary of the armistice. The exhibition, "You're Still Here," offers an enduring tribute to those who served in a country far from home.