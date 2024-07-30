Home

지나쌤

[Photo News] British Embassy Seoul hosts reception for Tottenham Hotspur

By Park Yuna

Published : July 30, 2024 - 15:29

    • Link copied

British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks (right) and Executive Director of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Donna-Maria Cullen pose for a photo on Tuesday, holding a statuette of the Club's historic cockerel presented to the ambassador during a breakfast reception at the ambassador's residence. The English football club is on a week-long preseason tour of Korea, playing two matches in the Coupang Play Series -- against Team K-League on Wednesday and FC Bayern on Saturday. (Courtesy of the British Embassy)

