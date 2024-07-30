[Business Diplomacy] As Trump targets EVs, Hyundai-Kia shifts gears to hybrids

Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump raises his fist while speaking at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention. (Reuters-Yonhap) Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump raises his fist while speaking at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, during the fourth day of the Republican National Convention. (Reuters-Yonhap)

“I will end the electric vehicle mandate on day one.” With Donald Trump gaining traction as the Republican presidential candidate, this declaration at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 18 has sent ripples of concern through the South Korean automotive and battery industries. The potential implications of Trump’s return to the White House, coupled with his protectionist and anti-EV stance, have companies like Hyundai-Kia and major Korean battery makers bracing for impact. While the Biden administration has not exactly mandated electric vehicles, the new air pollution limits issued by the Environmental Protection Agency effectively force automakers to increase EV sales. Trump has repeatedly criticized this regulation and called it Biden’s “EV mandate” for its stringent tailpipe pollution limits. Should Trump become the next president, analysts believe Korean automakers can soften the blow by boosting local production and focusing on hybrid vehicles. However, the Korean battery industry, which relies heavily on US IRA tax credits for EV batteries, could face severe financial strain if these credits are slashed. Hyundai-Kia’s hybrid pivot If Trump imposes higher tariffs on all imports as he has proposed, including overseas-made cars, Hyundai-Kia may struggle to absorb the costs without passing them on to consumers -- a challenge given the current stagnation in US auto demand. In 2023, Hyundai and Kia exported 58,100 and 42,100 vehicles to the US, representing 13.8 percent and 13.7 percent of their global sales, respectively. These exports account for 30.8 percent and 26.1 percent of Hyundai and Kia’s production from Korean factories. An additional 10 percent tariff on these imports could dent their profitability. However, unlike when Trump was elected eight years ago, Hyundai Motor Group now has a contingency plan.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America under construction on Feb. 27 in Georgia (Hyundai Motor Group) Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America under construction on Feb. 27 in Georgia (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group has expedited the opening of its Metaplant in Georgia, initially slated for next year, to produce a combination of EVs and hybrids in October of this year. This move is expected to boost local annual production capacity to between 300,000 and 500,000 units. By increasing hybrid production at this new facility, Hyundai and Kia aim to counterbalance the potential effects of import tariffs and a reduction in the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits for EVs. Detailed plans regarding hybrid production and adjustments are expected to be disclosed during the CEO Investor Day on Aug. 28. “Assuming the Georgia plant reaches its maximum annual production target of 500,000 units, Hyundai and Kia’s US production share could rise from 38 percent in 2023 to as much as 68 percent by 2027. This shift would place them on par with or ahead of major competitors like General Motors and Toyota, whose US production shares are 67 percent and 54.7 percent, respectively,” said EV sector analyst Yim Eun-young from Samsung Securities. The demand for hybrid vehicles remains robust, driven by inadequate EV charging infrastructure and consumer concerns over charging times. Hyundai Motor's latest second-quarter results show this trend, with hybrid sales up 26.4 percent year-over-year. Hybrids now make up 11.6 percent of total sales, a 2.4 percentage point increase from the previous year, marking their first double-digit share. Battery makers on shaky ground On the other hand, the three major Korean battery makers -- LG Energy Solution, SK On, and Samsung SDI -- are particularly vulnerable. They have been compensating for their poor performance with tax credits under the IRA, which could be curtailed if Trump returns to power. While it is unlikely that Trump could fully eliminate the IRA through Congress, he might rescind the executive order implementing the IRA or tighten the requirements for the tax credits.

A rendering of the third Ultium Cells battery plant, a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and General Motors in Lansing, Michigan, where construction has been halted since July 22 due to unfavorable economic conditions and decreased demand for electric vehicles. (Ultium Cells) A rendering of the third Ultium Cells battery plant, a joint venture between LG Energy Solution and General Motors in Lansing, Michigan, where construction has been halted since July 22 due to unfavorable economic conditions and decreased demand for electric vehicles. (Ultium Cells)