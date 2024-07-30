Veteran DJ Kim Chang-wan returns to radio

Singer-actor Kim Chang-wan, also a legendary radio DJ known for his warm, comforting messages, has returned to radio four months after stepping down from a show he had hosted for 23 years.

Kim and SBS radio program producer Jung Han-sung held a press conference at the SBS headquarters to celebrate the launch of their new radio program, "6 O’clock Evening Breeze, Kim Chang-wan Ibnida" on July 22.

After an emotional farewell shared during the last broadcast of his long-running morning radio show, "This Beautiful Morning with Kim Chang-wan," on March 17, Kim kept himself busy with concerts and TV appearances.

"I thought these activities would fill the void, but it wasn't easy to heal,” Kim said, adding that returning to radio has made him feel at home.

Producer Jung explained that the 6 p.m. slot is highly competitive, and they wanted a proven DJ that many people love. “There aren't many DJs who can appeal to all generations. Kim is someone who both young and older listeners love,” said Jung.

Kim, who has transitioned from hosting a morning radio show to an evening one, mentioned that he is still "adjusting to the time difference." He shared that writing opening comments for the evening show is challenging.

“When I hosted the morning show, I would write about the hope for the day or things I saw on the morning commute. But for the evening, I’m not sure what to write. I still haven't written today's opening comment,” Kim said with laughter.

“I used to think of morning as a time to start something and evening as a time to wrap up the day. But now, I feel that any time of the day can be a beginning,” he added.

Kim and Jung expressed their love for radio and emphasized its importance.

“For the past 20 years, people have been saying that radio is in a crisis. But radio has the strength of being the most accessible media. Anyone can listen to it with a cheap receiver. So, we’ll keep thinking about how to stay approachable while maintaining the public's interest,” said Jung, a 20-year veteran producer of radio shows.

“Radio is like the water flowing from a neighborhood spring. It's free, anyone can come and drink and it flows year-round. I hope the era of radio returns,” Kim said.