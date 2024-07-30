Vine Group secures bigger footing in Japan

Vine Group said Tuesday that its Japanese subsidiary Vine Japan successfully expanded business operations in Osaka, Japan.

Since its establishment in 2017, Vine Japan has diversified its operations from rental services to include hotels, trade, and the food and beverage sector.

Vine Japan entered the hotel industry by acquiring Hotel Links Namba in 2018. In 2019, it acquired WBF Hotel and rebranded it as Hotel Vine Osaka, enhancing customer satisfaction with a Korean boutique hotel concept.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020, Vine Japan CEO Kim Kwang-sub implemented a new strategy targeting the domestic market. According to the company, this approach offered differentiated services, resulting in remarkable growth with sales increasing to 8.7 times the previous year's figures within two years.

In 2023, Vine Japan continued its expansion into the F&B sector by acquiring a stake in Japanese F&B company Jun Group and the cafe brand Cafe.no. This year, it plans to launch the cake brand no.cake, marking its entry into the dessert market.

“The achievements of Vine Japan are the result of innovation and strategic investments. We will continue to pursue sustainable growth in the Japanese market, delivering services and products that exceed customer expectations to solidify our position in Japan,” said Kim.