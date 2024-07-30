Parliament confirms appointment of new police chief

Most Popular
Parliament confirms appointment of new police chiefBy Yonhap
Published : July 30, 2024 - 11:42
The National Assembly confirmed the appointment of Cho Ji-ho as the country's new police chief Tuesday.
The parliamentary committee on public administration and security adopted a confirmation hearing report on Cho's nomination as the commissioner-general of the Korean National Police Agency after holding a hearing the previous day.
Adoption of the report is seen as parliamentary consent to the appointment, though the National Assembly has no power to reject the nomination and the president can go ahead and appoint the nominee regardless of the outcome of a confirmation hearing.
Cho will replace Yoon Hee-keun.
Born in 1968 in the southeastern county of Cheongsong, Cho graduated from Korean National Police University. He worked for President Yoon Suk Yeol's presidential transition team in early 2022 before being appointed as deputy commissioner general of the KNPA in December 2022 and as chief of the Seoul police agency in January this year. (Yonhap)
