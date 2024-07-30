Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul apologizes ahead of arrest warrant hearing

A driver of a car that barreled into pedestrians and killed nine in central Seoul earlier this month attends an arrest warrant hearing on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

The driver in this month's deadly car crash near Seoul City Hall repeatedly said he is sorry to the victims and their families as he attended an arrest warrant court hearing Tuesday over the crash that left nine people dead.

"I am very sorry to the deceased and the bereaved families," the 68-year-old, surnamed Cha, said as he entered the Seoul Central District Court with his face covered with a cap and a mask amid a barrage of questions from reporters.

Cha did not answer any of the questions, including why he claimed the crash was caused by sudden unintended acceleration, only repeatedly saying he is sorry.

Cha, who had been hospitalized for a broken rib up to the court hearing, limped as he headed toward the court. He did not use a wheelchair or crutches.

On July 1, Cha's Hyundai Genesis sedan darted in the wrong direction for some 200 meters on a one-way road near Seoul City Hall before crashing into sidewalk guardrails, hitting pedestrians, and ramming into two other cars.

The crash left nine pedestrians killed, most of them office workers nearby. Seven others, including Cha and his wife, sustained injuries.

Police had requested an arrest warrant for the man last week in light of the gravity of the crime.

Cha repeatedly maintained that the accident was caused by defects in the car, contrary to an analysis by the National Forensic Service, which concluded that the driver is likely to blame for the crash.

The court is expected to decide whether to grant the arrest warrant for Cha as early as later Tuesday. (Yonhap)