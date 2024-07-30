[Photo News] Celebrating Victory

Most Popular
[Photo News] Celebrating VictoryBy Korea Herald
Published : July 30, 2024 - 11:04
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun (center), who serves as the president of the Korea Archery Association, celebrates the South Korean national archers' gold medal in the men's archery team event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Monday. The trio of Kim Woo-jin, Kim Je-deok and Lee Woo-seok beat the French national team in the final match at the Invalides stadium, marking Korea's third title in the men's archery team event at the Olympics. Hyundai Motor Group has sponsored the Korea Archery Association since 1985. (Korea Archery Association)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
