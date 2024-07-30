Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    IOC apologizes for 'mistake' during Olympics opening ceremony

    IOC apologizes for 'mistake' during Olympics opening ceremony
  2. 2

    Cash-strapped Tmon, WeMakePrice file for court receivership

    Cash-strapped Tmon, WeMakePrice file for court receivership
  3. 3

    Korea wins 10th consecutive gold in women's archery team event

    Korea wins 10th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
  4. 4

    Oh Sang-uk honors ex-teammates

    Oh Sang-uk honors ex-teammates
  5. 5

    [KH Explains] Korea-Japan breakthrough? Watershed weekend faces challenges

    [KH Explains] Korea-Japan breakthrough? Watershed weekend faces challenges
  1. 6

    Seoul's support for UNESCO listing of Sado mines sparks backlash

    Seoul's support for UNESCO listing of Sado mines sparks backlash
  2. 7

    Korea to tackle wedding charges, housing regulations to boost birth rate

    Korea to tackle wedding charges, housing regulations to boost birth rate
  3. 8

    S. Korean women archers dominate Olympics for 36 years

    S. Korean women archers dominate Olympics for 36 years
  4. 9

    Hybe's efforts to win fans’ hearts appear unproductive

    Hybe's efforts to win fans’ hearts appear unproductive
  5. 10

    No return of trainee doctors pushes hospital overhauls

    No return of trainee doctors pushes hospital overhauls
피터빈트

Seoul shares open lower ahead of Fed rate decision, earnings

By Yonhap

Published : July 30, 2024 - 09:34

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened lower Tuesday, following a mixed close on Wall Street, as investors await the Federal Reserve's rate decision and earnings from major tech firms.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 19.99 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,745.54 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1 percent to 40,539.93 points, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.07 percent to 17,370.20.

This week, all eyes are on the Fed's policy decision and earnings results of big tech firms, such as Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to cut rates within months.

In Seoul, most large-cap stocks declined.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.9 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 2.7 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 0.6 percent, and leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. was down 0.9 percent.

Among gainers, leading shipping firm HMM rose 1.1 percent, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. climbed 0.8 percent, and leading refiner SK Innovation Co. was up 1 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,384.40 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines