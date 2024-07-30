Man arrested for killing neighbor with long sword

Most Popular
-
1
IOC apologizes for 'mistake' during Olympics opening ceremony
-
2
Cash-strapped Tmon, WeMakePrice file for court receivership
-
3
Korea wins 10th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
-
4
Oh Sang-uk honors ex-teammates
-
5
[KH Explains] Korea-Japan breakthrough? Watershed weekend faces challenges
-
6
Seoul's support for UNESCO listing of Sado mines sparks backlash
-
7
Korea to tackle wedding charges, housing regulations to boost birth rate
-
8
S. Korean women archers dominate Olympics for 36 years
-
9
Hybe's efforts to win fans’ hearts appear unproductive
-
10
No return of trainee doctors pushes hospital overhauls
Man arrested for killing neighbor with long swordBy Yonhap
Published : July 30, 2024 - 09:31
A man in his 30s has been arrested for killing a neighbor with a long sword in Seoul, police said Tuesday.
The 37-year-old used the 80-centimeter-long sword to kill the neighbor at the gate of an apartment complex in Seoul's northwestern district of Eunpyeong at around 11:30 p.m. Monday for unclear reasons, police said.
The two lived in the same apartment complex but did not know each other well.
After the crime, the man fled to his home but was caught one hour later.
Police are investigating the exact motive and other circumstances of the crime and plan to seek a formal arrest warrant for him. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea wins 3rd straight gold in men's archery team event
-
Breakthrough in Korea-Japan ties faces challenges
-
Korea to take on marriage costs, housing regulations to boost birth rate