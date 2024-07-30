Home

S. Korea wins 3rd straight gold in men's archery team event

By Yonhap

Published : July 30, 2024 - 00:40

(From left) South Korea's men's archery team trio of Kim Woo-jin, Kim Je-deok and Lee Woo-seok cheer after defeating the home team France in the final held at Invalides in Paris on Monday. (Yonhap) (From left) South Korea's men's archery team trio of Kim Woo-jin, Kim Je-deok and Lee Woo-seok cheer after defeating the home team France in the final held at Invalides in Paris on Monday. (Yonhap)

PARIS, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea claimed its third straight gold medal in the men's archery team event in Paris on Monday, after defeating the home team France in the final.

The trio of Kim Woo-jin, Kim Je-deok and Lee Woo-seok secured a 5-1 victory in the set score at Invalides in the French capital.

This is the third straight team gold medal for Kim Woo-jin, second straight for Kim Je-deok, and first for Lee.

As the third day of competition winds down at these Olympic Games, South Korea has already met its initial target of five gold medals.

South Korea won the women's team gold medal Sunday. The individual competition will commence in archery on Tuesday, with the women's and men's finals set for Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The mixed team event will take place Friday.

