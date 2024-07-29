JobKorea, Hirediversity team up to assist foreign job seekers

JobKorea, a job search platform, said Monday it has joined forces with Hirediversity, a local administrative service platform intending to assist foreign national job seekers.

The partnership aims to streamline the administration process for foreign nationals interested in working in Korea by leveraging Hirediversity's expertise in immigration administration support and data management. The collaboration will provide administrative support and customized recruitment information, with the aim of simplifying the process of finding a job and immigrating here.

JobKorea recently launched a separate job search app specifically for foreign national residents, Klik, which stands for "kick-start life in Korea." This new initiative will assist in connecting foreign job seekers with Korean companies.

Hirediversity’s flagship service, the Hire Visa app, provides a range of services including: rapid issuance of one's residence card, housing rental deposit protection and accounts for receiving Korean Won. These services aim to smooth the transition and administrative burden for people trying to find jobs in Korea from overseas, according to the startup.

“We will strive to take the lead in resolving job mismatch by addressing the employment challenges faced by foreign job seekers,” said Chris Heo, head of future business division at JobKorea. “Our continuous collaboration with related industries and organizations is grounded in our commitment to social responsibility and empathy."