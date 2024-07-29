Violinist Chung Kyung-wha, pianist Lim Dong-hyek to perform as duo for first time

Violinist Chung Kyung-wha, a pioneer in Korean classical music, and star pianist Lim Dong-Hyek will hold a duo performance at the Seoul Arts Center Concert Hall on Sept. 6. The recital will mark their first as a duo act. The two were previously part of a quintet performing Schubert's "Trout" Quintet in 2017.

Chung chose Lim as the pianist for her fall recital tour, having recognized his talent early on and supporting him musically for many years, according to Credia, the recital's organizer.

The performance will begin with Chung playing Bach's Partita No. 2 for solo violin, which became one of her signature programs after she released the album, “Bach: Solo Violin Sonatas and Partitas,” in 2016.

The program will continue with Brahms' Violin Sonata No. 3 and Franck's Violin Sonata, both performed by Chung and Lim.

Chung and Lim also both have siblings who are accomplished musicians.

Born in 1948, Chung gained attention in 1967 by winning the Leventritt Competition. She went on to perform with top orchestras around the world under the direction of renowned conductors such as Andre Previn, Georg Solti, Klaus Tennstedt, Riccardo Muti, Bernard Haitink, Daniel Barenboim and Claudio Abbado. She and her siblings, pianist-turned-conductor Chung Myung-whun and cellist Chung Myung-wha, formed The Chung Trio.

Lim, 40, has won awards at multiple international competitions. In 2001, he won first place at the Long-Thibaud Competition in France, sweeping five awards including the Solo Recital Prize, Orchestra Prize and French Composer Interpretation Prize. He also placed third at the Queen Elisabeth Competition in 2003 and shared third place with his older brother Lim Dong-min at the 15th International Chopin Competition in 2005. In 2007, he was a joint fourth-place winner at the 13th Tchaikovsky International Competition.

Prior to their Seoul performance, Chung and Lim will present their duo recital at Sori Arts Center in North Jeolla Province on Aug. 16 as part of the Jeonju International Sori Festival.

The 23rd Jeonju International Sori Festival features 105 performances across 78 programs spanning genres including traditional Korean music, or "gugak," classical music and world music.