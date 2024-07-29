[KH Explains] Korea-Japan breakthrough? Watershed weekend faces challenges

The national flags of South Korea (left) and Japan are embedded within images of shaking hands. (123rf) The national flags of South Korea (left) and Japan are embedded within images of shaking hands. (123rf)

Last weekend marked a significant turning point for South Korea and Japan, as the Yoon Suk Yeol government reconciled one of the longstanding historical disputes stemming from Imperial Japan's occupation of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945. Simultaneously, the defense chiefs of Seoul and Tokyo, meeting on Japanese soil for the first time in 15 years, committed to revitalizing military exchanges and signed an unprecedented framework for institutionalizing trilateral security cooperation with the United States. The unfolding developments were largely driven by a top-down diplomatic approach and direct, active engagement between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Two high-profile events over the weekend, however, highlighted the challenges of reconciliation; efforts to strengthen ties between Seoul and Tokyo were made without fully addressing Japan's colonial history and the deeply rooted grievances of its associated atrocities.

The exhibition titled 'The Life of Mine Workers, Including Those from the Korean Peninsula,' at the Aikawa History Museum on Sado Island is open to the public starting Sunday. (Yonhap) The exhibition titled 'The Life of Mine Workers, Including Those from the Korean Peninsula,' at the Aikawa History Museum on Sado Island is open to the public starting Sunday. (Yonhap)

Forced labor narrative South Korea's approval on Saturday of the Sado Island Gold Mines' inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage list, where over 1,500 Korean workers were forced to labor during Japan's colonial period, has sparked heated controversy. The criticism focuses on the Yoon government's agreement to support Japan's bid for the UNESCO World Heritage list, despite Japan's failure to acknowledge the forced nature of the mobilization of Korean labor -- a crucial and sensitive issue in the historical narrative. South Korean local media has criticized Japan's omission of the forced nature of the mobilization, bringing widespread condemnation. The media collectively argued that this omission represents a regression from the Japanese government's 2015 statement during the inscription of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list, where it was acknowledged that Koreans were "brought against their will and forced to work under harsh conditions." Takehiro Kano, Japan's ambassador and a permanent delegate to UNESCO, did not explicitly acknowledge that workers from the Korean Peninsula were forced to work or worked against their will during his statement Saturday.

The exhibition illustrates how over 1,500 Korean workers were mobilized to work at Sado mines. (South Korea's Foreign Ministry) The exhibition illustrates how over 1,500 Korean workers were mobilized to work at Sado mines. (South Korea's Foreign Ministry)

The Center for Historical Truth and Justice in Seoul, which studies Japan’s colonial history and reports on forced labor, criticized Japan's promised exhibition for failing to mention the forced labor endured by Korean workers in a statement issued Saturday. The organization pointed out that the exhibition, titled "The Life of Mine Workers, Including Those From the Korean Peninsula," at the Aikawa History Museum on Sado Island, fails to adequately acknowledge the reality of forced labor. "However, the South Korean government accepted Japan's denial of forced mobilization without any criticism," the organization said, criticizing that the "outcome reflects the Japanese government's persistence in historical denialism." "This raises concerns that, in the name of improving Korea-Japan relations, the South Korean government may have compromised on historical truth, resulting in a diplomatic failure," it added. Rep. Park Chan-dae, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, strongly criticized the Yoon government's stance Monday, emphasizing that "Japan still refuses to acknowledge any coercion in the mobilization of Koreans." Park raised concerns over the South Korean government's apparent acquiescence to "Japan's distortion of war crimes," underscoring that any government "that denies and ignores historical truths has no right to exist."

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik (right) receives the guard of honor with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara (left) ahead of their bilateral meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. (Pool via EPA) South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik (right) receives the guard of honor with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara (left) ahead of their bilateral meeting at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. (Pool via EPA)

Scars of Rising Sun flag South Korea and Japan, meanwhile, have strengthened their security and military cooperation in response to growing threats from North Korea. The issue of the Rising Sun flag, which is associated with Japan's imperialist and militaristic past, including acts of aggression and atrocities in countries like Korea, came to the fore once again following the defense ministerial meeting between the two nations on Sunday. When asked if the activation of military exchanges could lead to more frequent entries of Japanese vessels bearing the Rising Sun flag, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik dismissed the criticism during a meeting with South Korean reporters in Japan. Shin asserted, "It is certain that any country's warships, including those from Japan, will naturally fly their ensign flags in accordance with international protocol. Therefore, I believe there's no need to treat this issue as something special, as it is governed by established international conventions." While the previous Moon Jae-in government restricted its display, the Yoon government has permitted Japanese warships bearing the flag to enter. The Rising Sun flag, first adopted by the Japanese military in the 19th century, has been a controversial symbol in South Korea. It gained infamy during World War II as the Japanese Navy's flag, under which numerous atrocities were committed in occupied territories, including South Korea. Today, a slightly modified version is still used by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik (left), US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (right) and Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and shake hands as they exchange signed documents of their agreement of their partnership after a Japan-US-South Korea trilateral defense ministers meeting at Japan's defense ministry in Tokyo on Sunday.(Pool via AFP) South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik (left), US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (right) and Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and shake hands as they exchange signed documents of their agreement of their partnership after a Japan-US-South Korea trilateral defense ministers meeting at Japan's defense ministry in Tokyo on Sunday.(Pool via AFP)