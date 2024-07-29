Police chief nominee blasted for alleged special treatment of son in conscription

Cho Ji-ho, the nominee for the chief of South Korea's National Police Agency, takes an oath during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee on Monday. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly confirmation hearing for Cho Ji-ho, the nominee for chief of South Korea's National Police Agency, got off to a rough start Monday, with the main opposition party criticizing him over several allegations, including claims that he had assigned his conscripted son to work at his workplace.

The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea lawmakers confronted Cho on reports that he had used his position and power to give his eldest son special treatment for military service. Cho faces allegations that he helped his son serve in the police force under the Gangwon Provincial Police's mobile unit when he was in charge of the conscripted police personnel at Gangwon police.

When Rep. Youn Kun-young asked Cho if it was "common sense" to send his son to the same police agency, Cho said he did not know that his eldest son served in the military as a conscripted police officer and that his son does not discuss such matters with him. He declined to comment further.

Cho also denied allegations that he took an official business trip to attend his eldest son's graduation at Purdue University in 2018 and that his wife illegally provided money to buy a one-bedroom apartment for their younger son.

Cho introduced himself as the KNPA chief nominee -- a vice-minister-level official in South Korea -- at the start of the hearing. He said he feels a "strong obligation and sense of duty" as chief, as the public expects the police to address daily threats and criminal activities properly.

The nominee vowed to take strict action and measures against corruption and ensure that all individuals would face the same legal standards, saying that he would be at the forefront of building a "transparent society." He also pledged to ensure public safety so people could live their everyday lives without fear or concerns.

"What the public expects from the police is to safeguard them from crime and accidents, and that's the fundamental purpose of the police's role and existence. The main objective of police efforts will be addressing safety issues in daily life rather than reacting to the problems after they arise," Cho said, adding that police would sternly respond to serious crimes such as drugs, gambling and cyber crimes.

In addition to affirming that he would tackle the challenges, the nominee said he would strengthen the police's investigative capabilities by refining the command and supervision systems.

Cho also promised to improve the treatment of police who take on significant risks and make personal sacrifices in the line of duty.