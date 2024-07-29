Most Popular
-
6
No return of trainee doctors pushes hospital overhauls
-
7
Qoo10 pressured to secure cash for troubled Korean units
-
8
Can Samsung adapt to being a latecomer in HBM sector?
-
9
Hybe's efforts to win fans’ hearts appear unproductive
-
10
Impressive career progression culminates in 1st Olympic medal for swimmer Kim Woo-min
6 in 10 workers commute despite dangerous weather: survey
Despite safety concerns, some arrived on time out of fear of repercussionsBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : July 29, 2024 - 14:56
A survey released Monday showed that six out of 10 South Koreans reported braving the weather to arrive at work on time, despite government recommendations to work from home or adjust commuting hours due to safety concerns over natural disasters like typhoons and heat waves.
According to the survey conducted by the civic group Workplace Gapjil 119, about 15.9 percent of respondents also expressed concern about facing workplace disadvantages for being late during natural disasters. The survey asked 1,000 workers aged 19 and over across South Korea between May 31 and June 10.
The group claimed the released report demonstrated that employees are pressured to report to work on time despite government recommendations, sacrificing personal rest and safety by preparing to leave home earlier than usual.
Public servants and private sector workers have different protections, as the former are granted leave of absence under the Public Officials Service Law when commuting becomes impossible due to natural disasters, traffic disruptions or similar issues, it added.
Workers in the private sector, meanwhile, are governed by the Labor Standards Act, which lacks specific provisions for voluntary work suspension due to natural disasters.
For example, in September 2022, the Ministry of Employment and Labor recommended that workplaces utilize remote work, offer flexible hours and adjust commuting times in preparation for Typhoon Hinnamnor. Following this guidance, some large companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Innovation decided to heed the recommendation and made adjustments for employees. However, most companies adhered to regular working hours, according to the Gapjil 119.
"With projections indicating that the impacts of climate change will exacerbate the damage caused by typhoons, heatwaves and heavy snow, it is crucial to establish explicit regulations to protect workers in climatic disaster situations," it said, recommending that the government implement a climate-related paid leave system.
More from Headlines
-
Govt. to provide W560b for vendors hit by Qoo10 crisis
-
Breakthrough in Korea-Japan ties faces challenges
-
Korea to take on marriage costs, housing regulations to boost birth rate