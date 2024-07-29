6 in 10 workers commute despite dangerous weather: survey

This file photo taken on July 24 shows a flooded road in Saha-gu, Busan, southeastern South Korea, following heavy rainfall in the early hours. (Yonhap)

A survey released Monday showed that six out of 10 South Koreans reported braving the weather to arrive at work on time, despite government recommendations to work from home or adjust commuting hours due to safety concerns over natural disasters like typhoons and heat waves.

According to the survey conducted by the civic group Workplace Gapjil 119, about 15.9 percent of respondents also expressed concern about facing workplace disadvantages for being late during natural disasters. The survey asked 1,000 workers aged 19 and over across South Korea between May 31 and June 10.

The group claimed the released report demonstrated that employees are pressured to report to work on time despite government recommendations, sacrificing personal rest and safety by preparing to leave home earlier than usual.

Public servants and private sector workers have different protections, as the former are granted leave of absence under the Public Officials Service Law when commuting becomes impossible due to natural disasters, traffic disruptions or similar issues, it added.

Workers in the private sector, meanwhile, are governed by the Labor Standards Act, which lacks specific provisions for voluntary work suspension due to natural disasters.

For example, in September 2022, the Ministry of Employment and Labor recommended that workplaces utilize remote work, offer flexible hours and adjust commuting times in preparation for Typhoon Hinnamnor. Following this guidance, some large companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Innovation decided to heed the recommendation and made adjustments for employees. However, most companies adhered to regular working hours, according to the Gapjil 119.

"With projections indicating that the impacts of climate change will exacerbate the damage caused by typhoons, heatwaves and heavy snow, it is crucial to establish explicit regulations to protect workers in climatic disaster situations," it said, recommending that the government implement a climate-related paid leave system.