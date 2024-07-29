'My Name Is Gabriel' losing viewership battle with 'Jinny's Kitchen'

"My Name Is Gabriel," one of the most highly anticipated entertainment shows of this year, going head-to-head with the second season of star producer Na Young-seok's "Jinny's Kitchen," has continued to suffer low viewership, with experts noting the show has failed to leverage Kim's strengths.

"My Name Is Gabriel" stars top celebrities such as actor Park Bo-gum and TV personality Kim Jin-young, otherwise known as Dex, who adopt different identities for 72 hours.

Directed by popular producer Kim Tae-ho, known for hits such as "Infinite Challenge," the show initially generated considerable interest.

This interest was heightened as it aired at the same time as Na's "Jinny's Kitchen," resulting in a high-profile weekend battle between two top producers.

"My Name Is Gabriel" has logged low viewership ratings, with its first two episodes on June 21 and 28 logging 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, while "Jinny's Kitchen" premiered at 6.9 percent in the ratings on June 28.

Perhaps wishing to avoid direct competition, "My Name Is Gabriel" switched from 8:50 p.m. on Friday to a later time slot, at 10:30 p.m.

Despite the change, the show continued to struggle with ratings in the 1 percent range. The fifth episode on July 19 even dipped below the single-digit mark to record 0.9 percent. Eight episodes remain in the season.