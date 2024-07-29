Home

[Photo News] Sweet collaboration

By Korea Herald

Published : July 29, 2024 - 14:49

    • Link copied

Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled its latest collaboration with US chocolate maker Hershey’s for its mobile device accessories from cases for foldable phones to watch straps. Starting from Korea, the products are set to hit shelves in overseas markets, including the US, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, in phases in the coming weeks. (Samsung Electronics)

