[Photo News] Sweet collaboration

Most Popular
-
6
No return of trainee doctors pushes hospital overhauls
-
7
Qoo10 pressured to secure cash for troubled Korean units
-
8
Can Samsung adapt to being a latecomer in HBM sector?
-
9
Hybe's efforts to win fans’ hearts appear unproductive
-
10
Impressive career progression culminates in 1st Olympic medal for swimmer Kim Woo-min
[Photo News] Sweet collaborationBy Korea Herald
Published : July 29, 2024 - 14:49
Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled its latest collaboration with US chocolate maker Hershey’s for its mobile device accessories from cases for foldable phones to watch straps. Starting from Korea, the products are set to hit shelves in overseas markets, including the US, Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines, in phases in the coming weeks. (Samsung Electronics)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Govt. to provide W560b for vendors hit by Qoo10 crisis
-
Breakthrough in Korea-Japan ties faces challenges
-
Korea to take on marriage costs, housing regulations to boost birth rate