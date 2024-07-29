Coupang marks Rocket Luxury’s 1st year with special event

Coupang announced Monday that it will hold a special event to mark the first anniversary of its luxury beauty section, "Rocket Luxury," running until Sunday.

The event features 21 brands available on Rocket Luxury -- including Estee Lauder, MAC, Bobbi Brown, Clinique and Biotherm -- highlighting a large number of bestsellers that have been highly popular over the past year.

Exclusive perks are offered to Coupang's Wow members: Free gifts are given with the purchase of beauty items and discount coupons are available for download, with offers based on purchase amounts.

Additionally, customers can earn 10 percent of their purchase amount in Coupang Cash on all Rocket Luxury items, with a daily limit of 150,000 won ($109). New products from each brand will also be available during the event.

"Over the past year, Rocket Luxury has become a convenient way to quickly purchase premium beauty products without having to visit department stores. We plan to continue adding more premium brands to widen customer options," said a Coupang official.

According to Coupang, all Rocket Luxury products are authentic and sourced directly from the brands’ Korean subsidiaries. Those paying for Wow membership benefit from free shipping and returns. Rocket Luxury items, with the exception of some gift sets, are delivered in special packaging, and gifting options are available through the Coupang application.