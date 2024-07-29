Actor Son Suk-ku’s ‘Night Fishing’ wins award at Fantasia International Film Festival

South Korean actor Son Suk-ku’s 13-minute-long experimental film “Night Fishing” received the Best Editing Award at the 28th Fantasia International Film Festival, which kicked off on July 18 and continues through Aug. 4 in Montreal, Canada.

The “Night Fishing” story, which unfolds from the perspective of a car’s cameras, revolves around an anonymous agent (Son) on a mission to track down an unidentified creature flying in the sky. As the sun sets, he lies in ambush at a closed electric charging station and attacks the creature as it approaches the gas station to steal a battery.

Son is also the executive producer of the film, which was directed by his long-time friend, the Cannes-winning director Moon Byung-gon. Moon's short film, "Safe," won the Palme d’Or in the short film category at the 66th Cannes International Film Festival in 2019.

In announcing the award, the Fantasia jury noted "Night Fishing" as a work with fresh editing composed of a unique scene achieved through the use of a car camera.

Moon thanked editorial writer Kim Woo-il and also expressed deep gratitude to his friend and actor Son Suk-ku.

“I would like to thank Hyundai Motor Company and Innocean for allowing me to come this far. I will use this award as a motivation to come back with a great work,” Moon said in his acceptance speech.

“Night Fishing” is a collaborative work between Son and local carmaker Hyundai Motors, featuring the Korean carmaker’s flagship EV model Ioniq.

The movie, which opened in local theaters on June 14 charging 1,000 won for admission, was originally scheduled for a two-week run at cinemas. However, the screening has been extended to a total of five weeks due to its popularity. It has attracted some 46,000 theatergoers so far.