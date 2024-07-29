Seoul shares open higher on hope for US rate cut

Most Popular
-
6
Seoul's support for UNESCO listing of Sado mines sparks backlash
-
7
IOC apologizes for S. Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony
-
8
No return of trainee doctors pushes hospital overhauls
-
9
[What to watch] 3 Korean box office flops with cult followings for unpredictable laughs
-
10
Qoo10 pressured to secure cash for troubled Korean units
Seoul shares open higher on hope for US rate cutBy Yonhap
Published : July 29, 2024 - 09:45
Seoul shares opened higher Monday on hope for the US Federal Reserve's rate cut and earnings releases of major tech firms this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose 27.62 points, or 1.01 percent, to 2,759.52 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
All eyes are on the US central bank's policy decision and earnings results by Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. The Fed is expected to cut rates as early as in September.
In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led gains.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.1 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.8 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. gained 1.6 percent, and leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. was up 1.3 percent.
Among decliners, leading cosmetics firm Amorepacific Corp. fell 0.9 percent, LG Chem Ltd. declined 1.1 percent, and dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. was down 0.1 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,384.85 won against the US dollar, up 0.95 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Korea wins 10th consecutive gold in women's archery team event
-
IOC apologizes for opening ceremony mishap
-
No return of trainee doctors pushes hospital overhauls