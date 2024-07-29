S. Korea wins 10th consecutive gold in women's archery team event

Most Popular
S. Korea wins 10th consecutive gold in women's archery team eventBy Yonhap
Published : July 29, 2024 - 00:56
South Korea captured its 10th consecutive Olympic gold medal in the women's archery team event Sunday in Paris, extending the winning streak that began in its capital 36 years ago.
The trio of Jeon Hun-young, Nam Su-hyeon and Lim Si-hyeon defeated China 5-4 in the set score after a nail-biting shoot-off at Invalides in Paris.
The women's team event in archery was added to the Olympics in 1988 in Seoul, and South Korea remained undefeated after holding off China.
South Korea leads all countries in Olympic archery with 28 gold medals and 44 medals overall.
South Korea survived a scare in the semifinals earlier Sunday, needing a late rally and then a shoot-off to fend off the Netherlands.
The final also went to a shoot-off after South Korea blew a 4-0 lead, and Jeon and Lim each hit a 10 with their last arrows to push South Korea to the top. (Yonhap)
