[Graphic News] Incheon Airport ranks 3rd among world’s best airports

[Graphic News] Incheon Airport ranks 3rd among world’s best airportsBy Nam Kyung-don
Published : July 29, 2024 - 08:01
Incheon Airport has been ranked third on the list of the World’s Best Airports by Skytrax, an international air transport rating organization. The top spots were claimed by Doha’s Hamad International Airport in Qatar and Singapore Changi Airport, respectively.
This marks the first time since 2019 that Incheon has placed in the top three.
Skytrax surveyed passengers from over 100 countries between August 2023 and March 2024, evaluating more than 570 airports worldwide. The criteria included ease of entry and exit, cleanliness, food and beverage options, shopping areas, security, safety and staff services.
In addition to its high overall ranking, Incheon Airport was also recognized as the World’s Best Family-Friendly Airport, a first for the airport.
