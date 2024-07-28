Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Over 100 heat-related illness cases reported in 3 days: govt.

    Over 100 heat-related illness cases reported in 3 days: govt.
  2. 2

    Pet daycare, English kindergarten more costly than private four-year colleges: report

    Pet daycare, English kindergarten more costly than private four-year colleges: report
  3. 3

    'Games Wide Open': 33rd Summer Olympic Games kick off in Paris

    'Games Wide Open': 33rd Summer Olympic Games kick off in Paris
  4. 4

    S. Korea backs Japan's Sado mines UNESCO bid contingent on colonial history disclosure

    S. Korea backs Japan's Sado mines UNESCO bid contingent on colonial history disclosure
  5. 5

    Seoul Summer Beach invites people to splash in Seoul’s center

    Seoul Summer Beach invites people to splash in Seoul’s center
  1. 6

    17-year-old who died at church was subject to severe abuse: document

    17-year-old who died at church was subject to severe abuse: document
  2. 7

    IOC apologizes for S. Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony

    IOC apologizes for S. Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony
  3. 8

    Military vetting info leak of agents spying on N. Korea

    Military vetting info leak of agents spying on N. Korea
  4. 9

    Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre fencing

    Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre fencing
  5. 10

    First lady skips parliamentary hearing

    First lady skips parliamentary hearing
지나쌤

Musical festival Boiler Room Seoul halted due to overcrowding

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : July 28, 2024 - 14:02

    • Link copied

Poster of Boiler Room Seoul 2024 (Boiler Room Official Website) Poster of Boiler Room Seoul 2024 (Boiler Room Official Website)

The music festival "Boiler Room Seoul 2024," where DJ Peggy Gou was scheduled to perform, was abruptly halted due to excessive crowding.

The festival was held at the Sfactory, a multipurpose cultural venue in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, but was stopped three hours earlier than scheduled for safety reasons as the venue became overcrowded. It was set to run from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday, but the festival was forced to end around 1 a.m., just before Peggy Gou's performance.

Festivalgoers were guided out of the venue by police and fire authorities, and while there were no serious injuries, some individuals reported breathing difficulties and received on-site medical care.

Festivalgoers are demanding compensation, claiming the event organizers sold tickets without considering the venue’s capacity. According to local media, about 6,000 tickets were sold even though the venue could only accommodate about 2,000 people. Numerous social media posts of ticket buyers claim that temperature control inside the venue was poor and some audience could not enter the venue even though they had tickets.

Peggy Gou expressed her disappointment over the festival cancellation via social media, saying, "The police were called, but thankfully, no major incidents occurred. I've requested a prompt refund for everyone who purchased tickets."

She added that she is working to arrange a new performance soon and asked fans for patience.

Peggy Gou (Peggy Gou's Instagram) Peggy Gou (Peggy Gou's Instagram)

More from Headlines