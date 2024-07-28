Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Over 100 heat-related illness cases reported in 3 days: govt.

    Over 100 heat-related illness cases reported in 3 days: govt.
  2. 2

    Pet daycare, English kindergarten more costly than private four-year colleges: report

    Pet daycare, English kindergarten more costly than private four-year colleges: report
  3. 3

    'Games Wide Open': 33rd Summer Olympic Games kick off in Paris

    'Games Wide Open': 33rd Summer Olympic Games kick off in Paris
  4. 4

    S. Korea backs Japan's Sado mines UNESCO bid contingent on colonial history disclosure

    S. Korea backs Japan's Sado mines UNESCO bid contingent on colonial history disclosure
  5. 5

    Seoul Summer Beach invites people to splash in Seoul’s center

    Seoul Summer Beach invites people to splash in Seoul’s center
  1. 6

    17-year-old who died at church was subject to severe abuse: document

    17-year-old who died at church was subject to severe abuse: document
  2. 7

    IOC apologizes for S. Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony

    IOC apologizes for S. Korea gaffe in Olympics opening ceremony
  3. 8

    Military vetting info leak of agents spying on N. Korea

    Military vetting info leak of agents spying on N. Korea
  4. 9

    Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre fencing

    Oh Sang-uk wins gold in men's individual sabre fencing
  5. 10

    First lady skips parliamentary hearing

    First lady skips parliamentary hearing
지나쌤

Fire put out at S-Oil plant in Ulsan

By Yonhap

Published : July 28, 2024 - 09:33

    • Link copied

This photo provided by fire authorities in Ulsan shows a blaze engulfing a plant of S-Oil Corp. on Sunday. (Yonhap) This photo provided by fire authorities in Ulsan shows a blaze engulfing a plant of S-Oil Corp. on Sunday. (Yonhap)

A fire at a plant of S-Oil Corp., a major refiner, was completely extinguished Sunday, about five hours after it started, according to firefighters.

No casualties were reported as the fire erupted at 4:47 a.m., with photos showing dense flames rising from the plant. Fifty-six vehicles and some 300 personnel were mobilized to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is presumed to have broken out in a heating facility used to produce xylene.

Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause and scope of the damage. No harmful substance has been detected in the area following the fire.

The S-Oil plant is located in Ulsan, some 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines